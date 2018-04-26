Lorain County teacher accused of having sex with student

Deputies have charged a teacher with having sex with a student.

Sarah Conway, 24, is charged with four counts of sexual battery for allegedly having sex with an 18-year-old male, who deputies say was 17-years-old at the start of their relationship.

Conway is a teacher at Willow Creek Positive Education Program at 11600 Durkee Road in Eaton Township.

Lorain County Sheriff deputies say on March 21, Conway came to the sheriff's office to file a harassment complaint against the student.

At that time, deputies say Conway admitted to having sex with the student, but was filing a complaint about the multiple text messages when they broke up.

Deputies are not charging the student.

