Kent State professor Julio Pino will be fired by university after lying to FBI over threats

A former Kent State University professor pleaded guilty in Federal Court Thursday for lying to the FBI.

Julio Pino, 57, was arrested in January 2016 for making threatening communications against a St. Louis judge.

Pino had been putting up threats on Facebook regarding a child custody case involving one of his Facebook friends.

During his interviews with the FBI, Pino denied knowing the friend.

Pino will be sentenced on Aug. 23.

University officials also say they continue to cooperate with the Department of Justice.

The Executive Director of University Media Relations with KSU Eric Mansfield said Pino will be fired.

He is not allowed on any Kent State campus.

Statement from Mansfield:

"Kent State University is moving forward in accordance with personnel policies in terminating the employment of Julio Pino. He remains suspended from the University, and is prohibited from coming on to any Kent State campus. A qualified instructor has taken over his classes so that his students can finish their studies on time and without interruption."

