90,000 birders expected to flock to Ohio wildlife refuge to watch migrating birds (photos)

90,000 people will flock to northwest Ohio to view migrating birds.

Hundreds of species of birds will gather at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge before taking the flight over Lake Erie.

It's simply called "The Biggest Week in American Birding."

If you're a tiny songbird weighing less than an ounce, crossing Lake Erie is a daunting task.

That is how over 200 species of birds end up congregating in the small remaining patches of habitat along the lakeshore in Northwest Ohio, near Magee Marsh inside the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

Throughout the event’s eight-year history, birders have registered from every state, 52 countries, and six continents. In 2018 organizers expect 90,000 birders to visit the area between mid-April through mid-May the majority coming during a 10-day stretch May 4 -13.

Birders don't just bring in binoculars however, the economic impact of birding tourism in northwest Ohio is in excess of $40 million.

The Ottawa National Wildlife Area is positioned in between Toledo and Port Clinton.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.