Watch Live | Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual assault trial - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Watch Live | Bill Cosby found guilty in sexual assault trial

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The jury found Bill Cosby guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

Mobile users watch live here 

RELATED: Cosby convicted on all 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault

The 80-year-old comedian/actor was charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his Pennsylvania home more than a decade ago.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly