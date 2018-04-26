Cleveland Browns will make some football players very rich at 2018 NFL Draft, but how rich?

They've worked for years to become the best of the best in the world of football and tonight it will all pay off when they are drafted into the NFL.

The questions is just how big of a payday?

Jason Belzer is a Contributor for Forbes Magazine and has a complete handle on how they determine what the No. 1 pick gets paid compared to No. 36 in the first round.

"There are calculations that occur that will lead to an approximate contract value within a given range. The final numbers depend on the rookie salary pool, how picks get traded tonight, etc.," Belzer said.

Belzer spells out how it worked in 2017 when the Cleveland Browns paid No. 1 Myles Garrett $30,412,255 of which $20,258,044 is fully guaranteed, by way of a signing bonus in an article HERE .

But how why are these amounts made public?

"Because the the NFLPA (NFL Players Association) is a certified union, their collective bargaining agreement is public. Thus all salary information eventually becomes public one way or another," Belzer said.

Let's talk No. 1 and No. 4 money

In the 2018 Draft the Browns have picks No. 1 and No. 4 and they're about to pay out a whole lotta money.

According to Belzer and and Forbes here are the project amounts for those picks considering the Browns hold on to both picks.

Total Contract Value

Pick:

1. Cleveland Browns $33,158,294 (contract) of which $22,185,523 will be guaranteed as a signing bonus

4. Cleveland Browns $29,586,562 (contract) of which $19,587,900 will be guaranteed as a signing bonus

