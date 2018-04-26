Police: 13- and 15-year-old brothers rob man at gunpoint for shoes

13-year-old and 15-year-old brothers accused of robbing victim for shoes. (Source: MGN Online)

Police arrest two young brothers for robbing a 25-year-old man at gunpoint for his shoes.

According to Akron police, the 13- and 15-year-old boys robbed the victim around noon on Wednesday near the intersection of East Exchange Street and South Arlington Street.

The victim tells police besides his shoes, they also demanded cash.

Officers responding to the scene, spotted one of the suspects and gave chase. Police say he tossed a gun while running.

The second suspect was caught on South Arlington Street.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated robbery.

The 13-year-old boy is charged with aggravated robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Both are now locked up at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim was not injured.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.