Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield with first pick in 2018 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield played college ball at Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Here is a look at his college statistics:

68.5 completion percentage

14,607 passing yards

131 touchdowns

30 interceptions

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Mayfield can extend plays, has a strong arm and is great in the red zone.

"He's hungry, he wants to be a really good player," Dorsey said.

Dorsey also noted Mayfield had a lot of big wins in his college career and he is very competitive.

The former Oklahoma quarterback is 6'1" 215 pounds and ran a 4.84 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Thursday afternoon Mayfield became the Las Vegas favorite to be the first overall pick for the draft.

Before tonight the Browns have drafted 10 quarterbacks since 1999.

Also before tonight's draft, Cleveland has drafted a quarterback in the first round four times since 1999.

The last time the Browns selected a quarterback in the first round was in 2014.

The team drafted Johnny Manziel with the 22nd pick.

Cleveland drafted Tim Couch in the first round in 1999, the last time the Browns selected a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

