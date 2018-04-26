Interstate 90 westbound closed due to metal debris on highway - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Interstate 90 westbound closed due to metal debris on highway

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
File photo (Source: WOIO File photo (Source: WOIO
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Interstate 90 west near West 44 Street was closed down Thursday afternoon due to metal debris on the highway, according to Cleveland Police.

Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

The closure has lifted and traffic is moving freely.

Return to Cleveland 19 updates.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly