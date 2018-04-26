Shooting on Cleveland's West Side leaves 20-year-old man in serious condition

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon on Cleveland's West Side.

According to police, the man was shot in the arm and is in serious condition.

The victim, who has not been identified, is being treated at MetroHealth hospital.

The shooting occurred at the Madison 89 Deli, located at 8901 Madison Ave.

It's not yet clear what prompted the shooting.

Officers have cordoned off the parking lot with crime scene tape while they conduct the investigation.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.