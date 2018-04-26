Man who left boy alone in Avon parking lot confronted by Good Samaritan

In an Avon shopping center parking lot Wednesday evening, a woman pulled beside a car with a young child and a dog inside.

She watched for several minutes until a man finally came to the car.

She recorded on her cell phone asking the man, “Did you leave your kid alone in the car?”

He responded, “Yes, I did.”

She was so concerned about the child being left alone she called Avon Police.

“I thought it was disconcerting that someone would leave this kid alone in the car by themselves,” she said.

Avon officers looked for the car, but the man drove off.

“If you see something like that, we need to know about it,” said Jim Drozdowski with the Avon Police Department.

Drozdowski explains, there isn't a law on how old kids should be before you leave them unattended. He says it comes down to common sense on whether charges are filed.

“We'll find out, how long have they been there, what the scenario is. We'll take the weather into consideration, how old the child is,” Drozdowski said.

The woman is still glad she called the cops, hoping it will make people think twice.

“I don't know what went through his head or if maybe he didn't think about it,” she said.

