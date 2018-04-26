Willoughby Hills police officer held back in court: 'You tried to kill my partner over a lousy traffic warning'

Two Willoughby Hills police officers were injured during the Sept. 2017 shooting (Source: WOIO)

The man who pleaded guilty of shooting two Willoughby Hills police officers in September of 2017 was sentenced to 40+ years prison in a Lake County courtroom.

Timmothy Schmidt, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault on a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest. His initial charges for attempted aggravated murder on a peace officer were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Police responded to Classic BMW on Som Center Road in 2017 after receiving a 911 call stating that a man, later identified as Schmidt, was yelling, swearing, and refusing to leave the dealership. He was at the dealership to have his car looked at when employees at Classic BMW noticed his behavior was becoming more alarming, according to the prosecutor.

Officers first made contact with Schmidt in the dealership service area. They then moved to the parking lot where the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting.

While speaking during the plea hearing, Schmidt admitted to being heavily medicated during the shooting.

Officers Craig Anderson and Cory Planisek, of the Willoughby Hills Police Department, sustained gunshot wounds. Both officers survived the shooting.

Schmidt was also shot during the incident.

Man accused of shooting 2 Willoughby Hills police officers arrested following hospital release

Schmidt has a long criminal history and had several warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.