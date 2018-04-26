Rash of Akron house fires raising alarm among residents

It's a firefighter's worst nightmare: raging flames, bad weather, a burning house and not knowing whether someone is trapped inside or not.

It's a growing problem in places like the city of Akron, where there's been a rash of house fires in recent weeks.

"I'm sorry to hear someone's been hurt, but these older homes go up really fast," said Akron Resident, George Chabady.

"I've lived down the street here for about 30 years. To see a house go and someone hurt, It's just terrible," said Chabady.

The charred remains he's looking at marks at least the fifth house fire in the past few weeks, some of which have been fatal.

"I grew up in Akron, and I've never seen so many fires in the area," said Chabady.

Concern among people living in the city is growing day by day.

"Built in 1923, I'm sure it's all wood. I'm real worried," said longtime resident, Terri Fox.

But what's causing the fires? The Akron Fire Department has ruled out Arson for most of these cases. However, the department says most of the flames are ignited by unattended cooking, faulty electrical wiring and space heater usage during the winter .

Fox however has a different idea.

"People going up in these vacant houses could possibly accidentally leave something that starts a fire," she said.

Nevertheless, the fire department says they'll continue to tackle each fire as it comes along.

Firefighters caution to check your smoke detectors and have a fire escape plan ready.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.