Was video of Cavs fan calling 'Game' staged? Debates back-and-forth on social media

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James hit one of the biggest shots of his career in Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

James hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to give Cleveland the win.

One social media post went viral of a kid calling "Game" before James hits the clutch shot.

At first viewing of the viral video, you might think "How did this kid know the shot was going in?"

The fan shows so much confidence in James before he puts up the shot.

Do you pull out your phone to record the end of the game that's already recording on your DVR," Mario asked on Twitter.

"Why does everyone think it's fake," Maurice posted on Twitter.

"That was before the shot," Daniel wrote on Twitter.

Another fan threw in a Kyrie Irving joke into the comment section.

"If that's real the earth is flat," LaMar wrote on Twitter.

"That is awesome! Pure confidence in that shot," Curtis wrote on Twitter.

The Cavs now have a 3-2 series lead against the Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Game 6 is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, the game will be played in Indiana.

If the Pacers force a Game 7, Game 7 will be played at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Sunday.

