2018 NFL Draft: The picks, the reaction, the analysis

Cleveland 19 is camped out in Berea, Cleveland and Dallas to get fan, franchise and player reactions as the Browns' top picks are announced Thursday evening.

Baker Mayfield threw 131 touchdowns in college

With the top pick, the Browns selected Baker Mayfield, the star QB from Oklahoma.

Defensive back Denzel Ward, from OSU, was drafted at No. 4.

Prior to this evening, the Cleveland Browns drafted 10 quarterbacks since 1999.

Four of those quarterback picks were drafted in the first round.

The last time the Browns selected a first round QB was in 2014 when they picked Johnny Manziel, 22nd overall.

The last time the Browns selected a quarterback with the No. 1 pick was in '99 when the embattled franchise selected Tim Couch.

