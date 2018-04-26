Cleveland Browns draft former Ohio State University defensive back Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns drafted former Ohio State University defensive back Denzel Ward with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns drafted former Ohio State University defensive back Denzel Ward with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward is from Macedonia and he graduated from Nordonia High School.

"No better place like home," Ward posted on Twitter.

Ward also posted Go Browns.

Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield with first pick in 2018 NFL Draft

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Ward is a great kid and has excellent ball skills.

Dorsey also said he has great speed.

"Gregg really wants shutdown corners," Dorsey said.

"It's man on man. It's you vs. the man across from you," Ward said when being asked about what he loves about being a defensive back.

2018 NFL Draft: The picks, the reaction, the analysis

Coach Hue Jackson said Ward is one of the best pure corners in the draft.

He was a first-team All-American during the 2017 NCAA season and he was also named to all-Big Ten Conference.

Ward said he is used to being under pressure after spending three seasons with Ohio State.

"I'm very confident in my ability," Ward said.

A look at his college statistics:

26 games played in three seasons

67 total tackles

2 tackles for loss

2 interceptions

4 pass deflections

Ward is 5'10" and 191 pounds.

The former OSU corner said he was not sure who was going to draft him at the beginning of the day.

The Browns newest defensive back said several NFL players who went to OSU helped him through the draft process.

"I look forward to any challenge people place on me," Ward said.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.