Still no justice after East Cleveland mother murdered in front of children in 2016

Cha'Von Smith was shot and killed in front of her children. (Source: family)

A family is pleading for answers, two years after 32-year-old Cha'Von Smith was shot to death in front of her children.

Cha'Von's parents say she was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and now her children are the biggest victims, left without a mother.

Cha'Von's five children ranged in age from seven to 15 years old when she was killed in April 2016.

She was at her cousin's house in East Cleveland, with four of her children, when a robbery turned violent.

Her mom, Kecia Webster, had just been on the phone with her 15 minutes before it happened.

“Much more I really don't know and would like to know. What really, really happened that day,” Webster said.

Kecia and her husband Duane are now raising four of Cha'Von's children.

One of the kids lives with Cha'Von's husband.

Kecia says her children were her world, and now they're suffering because they witnessed the unthinkable.

Her granddaughter's fears came to a head the other day at a school event.

“Just the sound of bleachers, I could see the terror and fear in her eyes. And she’s like, ‘Nana, we gotta get out of here and run,’” Webster said. “I just reflected back, this child was there, to hear her mom get shot. And just the sound of those bleachers, the thumping almost rang out like a gunshot. And she just went into straight panic,” she said.

Cha'Von's dad Duane says her children don't deserve this.

“Very outstanding mother, I was very proud, very proud of her,” he said.

He wants them to remember her by this: “The love she gave, the outpouring of love. No matter what, during bad time and good times,” he said.

Cha’Von’s family is not giving up on justice.

“We haven't forgotten, we remember what happened, and she was well loved,” Webster said.

Cha'Von's family is holding a vigil for her this weekend on Euclid Ave at the place she was killed.

Police arrested two men for Cha'Von's murder, but they were released due to lack of evidence last year.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says the case is still open and it’s being investigated by East Cleveland Police.

