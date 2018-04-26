Ford slashes car models as drivers race to SUVs

Rows of sedans line Ford dealership parking lots, but it won't be that way for long.

The car company just announced it's saying goodbye to once-popular models, like the Taurus, Fusion, Fiesta and Focus.

"This isn't a new problem. We've lost different models of vehicles all the time," said Andy Fiffick, Rad Air President and CEO.

The cuts, analysts argue, are fueled by consumers' shifting demand, from sedans to small- and mid-sized SUVs.

While Ford cuts back on its cars, one model it won't get rid of anytime soon is the F-series, including the F-150. The truck has been the most popular vehicle for more than 30 years.

Fiffick said current car owners shouldn't worry if Ford discontinues their car model.

"We work on cars all the time that are 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 years old, sometimes 100 years old," he said.

Fiffick said getting parts for repairs is never a problem.

"Those manufacturers are going to manufacture those parts for quite a while after the car is gone, but then the aftermarket will still produce those parts for us," he said.

The only concern car owners should worry about is getting cheap copycat car parts. Fiffick said people can avoid that by getting multiple quotes from reputable auto repair shops.

"You have aftermarket parts, we call them white box parts, a lot of really, inexpensive knock off of parts made in China," he said. "An after market part may sometimes be actually better than the manufacturer's part."

The only cars Ford plans to keep are the Mustang and a new special Focus Active crossover, which debuts in 2019. The cuts to the rest of the car lineup will take place over the next four years.

It's not just Ford getting rid of cars, Fiat Chrysler got rid of the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200. General Motors recently scaled back production on many of its cars as well.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.