38,000 pancakes will be served at the Geauga County Maple Festival

Thousands of pancakes will be served at this year's Geauga County Maple Festival, which is underway now and goes through Sunday.

The festival, founded in 1926, includes everything from tapping the syrup, rides, and a five-mile sap run. The event is free and open to the public.

Festival opening and closing times (weather permitting):

Friday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here for a list of events and locations.

