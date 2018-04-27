Lake effect snow possible in Northeast Ohio this weekend (sorry)

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A strong cold front will be tracking through early Saturday morning -- showers will be associated with it.

A cold air mass settles in for the weekend.

Many temperatures Saturday will remain below 50 degrees.

There will be plenty of clouds and a few showers around from time to time.

It gets cold enough Saturday night for a little lake effect snow east of Cleveland.

Drier air builds in Sunday turning the sky sunny. It will remain chilly, however, with highs in the low to middle 50s.

