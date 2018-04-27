Royal baby: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce name of 3rd child

Kensington Palace have announced the name of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's third royal baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Prince Louis of Cambridge was delivered on Monday when the Duchess went into labor at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The newborn baby boy was safely delivered, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces at birth.

Media outlets from around the world and strangers gathered outside of the London hospital as they waited for the royal couple to appear on Monday with the child.

A group of devoted royal fans have been camped outside of St. Mary's Hospital since April 9 in anticipation of the #royalbaby’s birth https://t.co/yLSJbOxxEn pic.twitter.com/6qiNAEQ53f — People (@people) April 23, 2018

Less than seven hours after delivering Prince Louis, Middleton was discharged from the hospital.

Middleton and Prince William already have two children together; George was born in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015. A 23-member medical team helped deliver Middleton's first two children.

The boy is the fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.