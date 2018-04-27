Royal baby: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce name of 3rd c - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Royal baby: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce name of 3rd child

Kensington Palace have announced the name of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's third royal baby.

Prince Louis of Cambridge was delivered on Monday when the Duchess went into labor at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

The newborn baby boy was safely delivered, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces at birth.

Media outlets from around the world and strangers gathered outside of the London hospital as they waited for the royal couple to appear on Monday with the child.

Less than seven hours after delivering Prince Louis, Middleton was discharged from the hospital.

Middleton and Prince William already have two children together; George was born in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015. A 23-member medical team helped deliver Middleton's first two children.

The boy is the fifth in line to the English throne, after its siblings and father William, who is second in line after his father, Charles.

