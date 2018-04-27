NBA: Referees missed goaltending call on LeBron James in Game 5

The NBA admitted that referees missed a goaltending call on LeBron James when he appeared to block Indiana's Victor Oladipo in the final seconds of Game 5.

The league released its "Last Two Minute Report" Thursday, which states that officials missed the goaltending call with 5.1 seconds left in the game.

James blocked Oladipo's "shot attempt after it makes contact with the backboard," according to the report. (WATCH THE PLAY)

James rebounded the ball after the play and immediately called a timeout. He went on to eventually hit a game-winning buzzer beater, giving the Cavaliers a 3-2 series edge.

The play could not be reviewed because it wasn't originally called on the floor. The Pacers complained about the no-call later in the locker room.

The two-minute report also says that the Pacers were awarded possession of the ball with less than 30 seconds left in the game on an out of bounds play. The referees should have actually awarded the Cavs with the ball because it was last touched by a Pacers player.

