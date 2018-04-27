Beloved Bedford principal who died unexpectedly was father of No. 4 draft pick Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns selected an Ohio State Buckeye and Northeast Ohio native with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Denzel Ward, the former standout athlete at Nordonia High School in Macedonia, was picked by the Browns nearly two years since his father died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest in May 2016 during a spin class.

Paul Ward Jr. served as principal at Carylwood Intermediate School in Bedford. He would apparently tell Denzel and his other sons to "make them know your name."

Since Paul's death, Bedford city officials named a street after him in honor of his work in the school system.

Both Denzel and the Bedford City Schools Foundation have set up funds that benefit the Paul G. Ward Jr. Scholarship.

My family, along with the school district’s officials, created the Paul G. Ward Jr. Scholarship, to reward deserving high school seniors who have demonstrated academic drive, hard work and determination in their pursuit of higher education. This scholarship will financially support qualifying students with a yearly allotment that will defray the high costs associated with attending a college or university. - Denzel Ward

