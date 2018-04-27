Former Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman pleads guilty to 26 counts, fined $10,000

Former Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman entered a guilty plea to 26 misdemeanor counts Friday morning during his initial arraignment.

Cimperman's charges stem from his alleged involvement in city contracts with design firm LAND Studio, which employs his wife.

"I take full responsibility and I apologize for whoever this hurt. I just hope to be able to move on from it," Cimperman previously admitted.

According to court documents, the offenses occurred from April 2002 through March 2012.

Cimperman served Ward 3 for 18 years before resigning in Jan. 2016.

The judge ordered that Cimperman pays a $10,000 fine and ordered a $1,000 bond. His next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 8 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.