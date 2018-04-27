Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward to throw out first pitch tonight at Cleveland Indians game

Baker Mayfield will throw out the first pitch at tonight's Indains game at Progressive Field. (Source AP Images)

The weekend is here and it's time to think about grabbing some of the hottest tickets around Cleveland.

We start with baseball with a football flare.

Cleveland Indians: Baker Mayfield first pitch

It looks like the first ball Baker Mayfield will throw as the No. 1 pick for the Cleveland Browns will be a baseball in Progressive Field on Friday night.

In fact, both he and the Browns No. 4 pick Denzel Ward will throw out the first pitch tonight for the Cleveland Indians.

Get tickets HERE . The Tribe plays the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

$20 Concert tickets? Not a typo

As a part of "National Concert Week," Live Nation is cutting you a deal, but you better be quick. Starting April 30, they will offer a limited number of $20 tickets to dozens of shows throughout the summer.

On the list is Bon Jovi, Brad Paisley, Def Leppard, Godsmack, Imagine Dragons, Poison and many more.

Look for detail HERE .

