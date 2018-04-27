3 students arrested in 6 days for making 'hit lists' in Elyria schools

The Elyria Police Department and Elyria City Schools are very concerned after three students ages 10-14 were arrested in the last week for making hit lists. Source: WOIO

The Elyria Police Department and Elyria City Schools are very concerned after three students ages 10-14 were arrested in the last week for making hit lists.

In one case, a student brought a knife to a school with her.

According to Elyria Police, officers were called out to Eastern Heights Middle School on April 19 after a 14-year-old female student wrote a hit list with students names on it.

Five days later on April 24, officers were called back to Eastern Heights Middle School for a 12-year-old male who also written a hit list and had mentioned he wanted to kill fellow students.

The same day at Franklin Elementary School, it was discovered that a 10-year-old female had a knife in her book bag. There was also a hit list.

All three students were arrested and face various charges including aggravated menacing and making terroristic threats. The children were taken to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Center pending Juvenile Court action.

Elyria City Schools released the following statement Friday morning:

“We work closely with the Elyria Police Department every day, and certainly in circumstances such as these. We have met with police administration related to these specific cases, and in general discussion, linked to patterns/trends we are seeing in schools. As a school administration and law enforcement team we will continue to delve into the issue of student behaviors and their responses to emotional and social issues they may experience day to day at school and at home. It is our greatest priority to keep our students and staff safe and to provide a secure environment so students feel protected and are learning to their full potential.

We have many resources in place to address emotional and social responses as well as character strengthening programs in every grade level throughout the district, and we have specific investigative processes for concerns of bullying. Coming full circle, I’ll reiterate that one of our greatest assets is our strong connection to the Elyria Police Department and our daily working relationship with law enforcement. We also have strong partnerships with community agencies specializing in mental health, addiction, childcare and mentoring and so on.

We wish to commend our students and staff in these situations for quickly reporting information, and our administrative team and our Elyria Police Department partners for their calm, swift and deliberate handling of the situations for the safety of all. ”

