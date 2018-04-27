Tip to US Marshals leads to arrest of fugitive of the week in Old Brooklyn

The US Marshals said Gregory Karpa was arrested in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Friday. (Source: Cleveland police)

The US Marshals said Gregory Karpa was arrested in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Friday.

He was wanted by the Cleveland Police Department for domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Karpa was also wanted by the Parma Police Department for receiving stolen property.

The suspect was arrested near the 1600 block of Treadway Avenue.

Investigators said during the arrest Karpa attempted to get away through a second story window, but was eventually arrested without incident.

His arrest was a result of a tip provided to the task force.

