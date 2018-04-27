Cleveland Heights police investigating attempted abduction of 12-year-old boy

Officers are looking for the man who allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his truck.

According to Cleveland Heights police, the child was getting off a bus near Crest and Wood Roads around 3 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect told him to get in his vehicle.

The boy told police he ignored the man and kept walking and the truck pulled away.

Police said the suspect is a middle aged white man with black and gray hair, dark colored eyes and a thick black and gray mustache.

He was driving a burgundy color truck with rust near the rear driver's wheel.

Cleveland Heights police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 216-321-1234.

