This stat shows LeBron James is having the best postseason of his career

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is having one of the best postseasons of his career.

This is the 13th time James has made the playoffs.

James is averaging 34.8 points a game, 11.4 rebounds a game and 8 assists a game through five games against the Indiana Pacers.

One statistic that stands out is his free throw shooting.

No. 23 is shooting 82.5 percent from the free throw line, he was 15-15 from the charity stripe in the Cavs Game 5 victory against Indiana.

This part of his game is always crucial because of the amount of times he heads to the line each contest.

Besides free throws LeBron is averaging a postseason career best for rebounds a game with 11.4 a contest.

The three-time NBA Champion is also shooting 55 percent from the field.

“The same exact spot. It was definitely something I had seen before. It was definitely something I think the whole world had seen before.” – @Larrydn22

Last night, @KingJames hit the sweet spot. #TBT to a very similar game-winner in 2009 over the Magic!#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/Yu233pl8FJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 26, 2018

The Cavs currently have a 3-2 series lead against the Pacers. Game 6 will be played in Indiana tonight.

If the Pacers force a Game 7, Game 7 will be played on Sunday.

James has never lost in the first round of the playoffs.

The winner of the Cavs vs. Pacers series will play the winner of the Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards series.

The Raptors lead the series 3-2.

