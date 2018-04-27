Baker Mayfield says not being the Browns starter right away will be great for him

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and corner Denzel Ward are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns. (Source WOIO)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and corner Denzel Ward are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick and Ward was the No. 4 pick.

"Getting that phone call will be a moment I will never forget," Mayfield said.

The quarterback played college ball at Oklahoma and Texas Tech, Ward played at the Ohio State University.

Mayfield says sitting behind Tyrod for a year will be a great thing for him#BrownsDraft — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) April 27, 2018

Ward is from Macedonia and he graduated from Nordonia High School.

"No better place like home," Ward posted on Twitter.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Ward is a great kid and has excellent ball skills.

The defensive back said he watched more college football growing up, but he can't wait to get on the field.

"It's just an amazing feeling, I'm just excited," Ward said.

Dorsey also said he has great speed.

"Gregg really wants shutdown corners," Dorsey said.

"It's man on man. It's you vs. the man across from you," Ward said when being asked about what he loves about being a defensive back.

A look at his college statistics:

26 games played in three seasons

67 total tackles

2 tackles for loss

2 interceptions

4 pass deflections

Here is a look at Mayfield's college statistics:

68.5 completion percentage

14,607 passing yards

131 touchdowns

30 interceptions

Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Mayfield can extend plays, has a strong arm and is great in the red zone.

"He's hungry, he wants to be a really good player," Dorsey said.

