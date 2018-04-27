5 memes about the Cleveland Browns' first round NFL Draft picks you don't want to miss

Fans of the Cleveland Browns watch the 2018 NFL Draft. (Source WOIO)

Fans had fun on social media after the Cleveland Browns drafted two players in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick. and Denzel Ward with the No. 4 pick.

Many say Mayfield's style of play is similar to former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Busted Coverage Twitter account offered a solution for anyone who doesn't spend $100+ on a new jersey.

Browns fans with easy modifications tonight pic.twitter.com/jxdnJn2FVY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 27, 2018

The Browns haven't won a playoff game since 1994. The past couple of decades fans of other teams across the country have been making fun of Cleveland fans.

Gerard Basalla shows how difficult it is explaining why the Browns 2018 strategy will work.

Live image of every @Browns fan’s text messages right now... pic.twitter.com/zQLoWQTdXg — Gerard Basalla (@GerardBasalla) April 26, 2018

Many Cleveland fans wanted the Browns to draft Saquon Barkley or Bradley Chubb.

Well the New York Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 pick so many fans thought Cleveland would select Chubb with the No. 4 pick.

The Browns decided to go with Ward.

My reaction after we passed on Bradley Chubb but got Denzel Ward #DraftDay2018 #browns #DenzelWard pic.twitter.com/aMo26Sn8kE — Joe Dombrowski (@JahD1191) April 27, 2018

Cleveland has only made the playoffs once since the team came back to the NFL in 1999.

The Browns had a 1-31 record the past two seasons.

The team went 0-16 in 2017, only the second time in NFL history this has happened.

Every player on the draft board when the Cleveland Browns have the next pick pic.twitter.com/WvSN9H3DK7 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 27, 2018

Ever since the Browns came back to the NFL in 1999 the team has not found a franchise quarterback.

A song was even made making fun of the amount of quarterbacks the Browns have had in the last 10 years.

In 2017 former Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer led the NFL in interceptions.

Baker Mayfield taken #1 overall by the Browns! pic.twitter.com/005ougUgWF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 27, 2018

