Akron Police: Several homes struck by bullets

The Akron Police Department is investigating two separate shootings, during the shootings several homes were struck by bullets.

Police said the first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 900 block of Raymond Street.

Investigators said officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired.

One resident said his front window, a fish tank and a lamp were struck.

Officers found 11 shell casings in front of a yard.

According to police the second shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Chittenden Street.

Two homes in the area were hit by bullets, according to police.

During the investigation police arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon.

The shootings are still under investigation.

