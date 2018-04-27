Cleveland Police looking for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Police said Denzel Pillers is also accused of attempting to robb two men on April 25. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Denzel Pillers is also accused of attempting to rob two men on April 25.

Investigators said all three men and a woman were in a beige SUV (possibly a Chevy).

Authorities said the woman pulled off the highway and was on East 72nd Street under the Interstate 90 overpass.

According to Police Pillers pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police said Pillers shot both men before they jumped out of the moving SUV.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.