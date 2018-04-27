Police looking for suspects accused of attacking man outside Cle - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police looking for suspects accused of attacking man outside Cleveland bar (video)

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for the suspects who attacked a man outside the Tequila Ranch Bar, located at 1229 West 6th St.

The assault happened on March 11 around 1 a.m.

According to Cleveland Police, the victim suffered a broken jaw and he was robbed of his money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Third District Detectives at 216-623-5318.

