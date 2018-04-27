Additional security being added to preschool and elementary schools in Strongsville

Additional security will be added to a preschool and elementary schools in Strongsville. (Source Pixabay.com)

According to the news release the Strongsville Board of Education recently approved the necessary funding and authorized Superintendent Cameron Ryba to working with the city's police department to provide security coverage at the preschool and elementary schools.

The school district said the additional security measure is a component of the district's overall safety plan and will begin on April 30.

"The safety of our students, teachers, staff, and administration throughout the district is our top priority. We appreciate our board's commitment and support in creating safe environments throughout our schools. We also are grateful for the Strongsville Police Department and their efforts to connect their

officers with the students, teachers, and staff in our district," Ryba said in a news release.

