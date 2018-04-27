Wayne County man arrested for vehicular assault, victims transported to trauma centers

Police said 23-year-old Michael Hostel was arrested and incarcerated in Medina County Jail on two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. (Source Police)

The Montville Police Department said around 5:50 a.m. on Friday officers, the life support team and the Medina Fire Department responded to an injury crash on the 7000 block of Wadsworth Road.

Police said preliminary information indicates a 23-year-old Rittman woman was traveling north on Wadsworth Road in a 2017 Black Kia Forte when a light colored pickup truck passed her on a hill over a double yellow line.

Investigators said as the Forte was being passed a southbound 2001 Tan Chevy Prizm driven by a 21-year-old Median woman rapidly decreased speed and veered slightly off the right side of the roadway.

Authorities said it appears the woman driving the Prizm trying to avoid colliding head-on with the truck.

The Prizm reentered the roadway and collided head-on with the Forte, according to police.

The Rittman woman was transported by to a Medina Hospital where she was flown to a trauma center.

The Medina woman was also flown to a trauma center.

During the investigation officers found the light colored pickup truck at a construction site in Medina.

Police said 23-year-old Michael Hostel was arrested and incarcerated at the Medina County Jail on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.