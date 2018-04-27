You can now buy gear for new Browns players

Fans can now get Cleveland Browns jerseys of Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward at the team's pro shops.

Jim Walders took a look at the wall of jerseys here at the pro shop, looking for one of the newest additions to the team, Baker Mayfield.

"I think he's gonna work out well. He's a play-maker. He runs the ball well and makes the best decisions," Walders said.

Luckily he's in the right place.

"We're always excited to have new players here. New jerseys are always fun for the fans to come in and check out," said Browns Pro Shop General Manager of Retail Operations, Bethany Davis

Davis says that now just 24 hours after new quarterback Baker Mayfield and corner Denzel Ward have been drafted with the team, their jerseys are officially up for sale.

"We have custom jerseys available and once the players decide on their numbers. We can help get those out as well. Until the new Browns pick their numbers, you'll be able to create your own custom jersey with any number ranging from zero all the way to 99.

"Normally we charge a custom jersey price of $125 for adults, but given the special circumstances of the new players, we'll probably just honor that player price for everyone of $110," said Davis.

Which is great for Browns fans like Walders who's hoping these new draft pics evolve into some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

"You know what the last two years have been like so we're looking to hit," said Walden.

