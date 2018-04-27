Power restored to thousands throughout Northeast Ohio after strong storms

Widespread power outages that left thousands of customers across Northeast Ohio in the dark Friday night, have since been restored.

Heavy rains and wind knocked down trees and power lines during strong storms.

As of noon Saturday, customers without power include:

Cuyahoga County: 11

Portage County: 104

Summit County: 31

Trumbull County: 108

The Kent Fire Department said clean up was underway after trees were toppled over and knocked down power lines Friday night.

No injuries or significant damage was reported.

