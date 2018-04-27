2018 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns 1st round recap from Dallas

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and corner Denzel Ward are the newest members of the Cleveland Browns. (Source WOIO)

Browns fans traveled from all over to witness history at AT&T Stadium.

Fans dawned Myles Garrett and Joe Thomas jerseys, hoping for similar success with the first overall pick.

We went live from the Red Carpet where 22 of the nation's best prospects walked talked to media before the big night.

It ended up being quite the day for @Browns fans https://t.co/71U56KKzlK pic.twitter.com/ZRT01B3HFB — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 27, 2018

The Cleveland Browns shocked the world drafting Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. The crowd went crazy!

With the 1st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the @Browns select @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/ohvpkkB8xm — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 27, 2018

Minutes earlier; before Browns fans lost their minds, Dorsey gave the former Oklahoma quarterback a ring.

The former walk-on, turned Heisman winner cried when he got the life-changing phone call.

“Hey — let me ask you a question … you want to be the first pick in the draft?” pic.twitter.com/Ll6z5UiVej — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2018

The fourth pick was an even bigger surprise for some as the Browns went with former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.

The Macedonia native grew up in Northeast Ohio and attended Nordonia High School; long before dreams of the NFL came to fruition.

Yesterday felt like a movie for the cornerback son of late Bedford elementary school principal, Paul Ward Sr.

"It's a dream come true playing for my hometown. To the fans in Cleveland, you're definitely getting a competitor, a player that loves to win, and hates to lose."

Fans in Dallas were optimistic about the move. There was ton of speculation before hand, but now it's time to go to work.

The Browns have a big task in front of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town on September 9.

With all that said, newcomer Denzel Ward is looking forward to it.

@denzelward on @bakermayfield: "I have some words for him for planting that flag on our field."



?? Welcome to Cleveland boys! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xKF2NHnmwu — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 27, 2018

Tonight will be huge for the Browns too, as they hold three selections in the second round at No. 33, No. 35 and No. 64 overall.

We'll find out who the new additions soon. The second round of the NFL Draft is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.