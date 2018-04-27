Women on the Move 'Louder Than Words' art truck rolling through Cleveland

You may have seen a large truck rolling around Cleveland with words and images scrawled on all sides.

It's a piece of public art called "Louder Than Words" created to start conversations about women, sexual harassment and assault.

The 26-foot truck is carrying a heavy load.

"Sexual assault, domestic violence, women's reproductive health, human trafficking and homophobia," said Co-founder and creator, S.A. Bachman.

And the Women on the Move driving the truck say they're here in Cleveland to deliver a message:

"We're interested in, you know, unveiling the stuff and the things it's hard for people to realize and understand so we want to push people to look beyond the whiteness," said Co-founder and creator, Neda Maridpour.

The women want to start conversations and focus on issues that some people find difficult to talk about.

"What they're going to see is images they're familiar with historically. There’s images of OJ Simpson and Harvey Weinstein and Anita Hill. Also in the billboards we have this incredibly strong commitment to addressing all cultures and people who are affected," said Bachman.

Founded in 2013, Louder Than Words is an arts collaborative started by the women and they travel city to city tackling tough topics.

"People like to shy away from it or it's still seen as taboo in some ways and so we have to try to get people to feel more comfortable talking about these issues," said Bachman.

All of the artwork is original and they say some of the words stop people in their tracks, like “whiteness.”

"I think the term whiteness is a sensitive term and people often become defensive about some of these conversations. What we are actually looking for is that kind of question that would bring people to us and so that we could start a conversation about this," said Moridpour.

The goal is for people to leave the truck with the resources and knowledge to talk about these things with others and start change.

Here's the schedule if you'd like to stop by:

The Cleveland High School for Digital Arts

April 26 11:00 am -1:30 pm

1440 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH, 44114

The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning’s ArtWorks Program

April 26 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Cuyahoga Community College, Center for Creative Arts, 2809 Woodland Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115

Case Western Reserve University

April 27 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

On Bellflower Road, outside the Tinkham Veale University Center Linsalata Entrance

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s Girls in Motion Program

April 28 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 3031 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights, OH 441

