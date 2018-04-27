Sandusky firefighters, Coast Guard scouring Lake Erie for missing boater

The U.S. Coast Guard and Sandusky Fire Department are scouring Lake Erie for a boater who went missing from his craft around 7 p.m. Friday.

A witness said the man was on his boat in the Sandusky Bay, and the next minute, he was gone.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter and search-and-rescue boats on scene.

