Coast Guard calls off search for missing boater in Sandusky Bay

The Coast Guard has suspended the search in Sandusky Bay for a missing boater.

Crews were looking for a 245-pound male with blond hair, wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt.

Just before 7 p.m., Friday, the Coast Guard Sector Detroit Command Center watch-standers were notified of an unmanned 12-foot dark green boat under power in Sandusky Bay, roughly a half mile offshore of Lions Park.

Witnesses told the Coast Guard the man was not wearing a lifejacket, and they saw him fall out of the boat.

A crew from Station Marblehead launched aboard a 45-foot response boat and a helicopter crew from Air Station Detroit was also launched.

The Sandusky Fire Department was also helping in the search.

Their efforts overnight were hampered by rain that reduced visibility, but the search continued Saturday morning by helicopter and by boat.

The water and air temperatures in the search area are in the low 40's.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

