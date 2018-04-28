Man killed in crash on I-71 south in Cleveland identified

The man who was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon on Interstate 71 southbound at State Route 176 southbound has been identified.

Cleveland police confirm that 27 year-old Matthew P. Miller from Brook Park was killed in the crash that happened around 1 p.m. and involved at least two other vehicles.

Police say the pick up truck Miller was driving began traveling down I-71 south erratically and eventually crashed.

Police say Miller's 4 year-old daughter was in the truck with him at the time of the accident.

He was taken to Metro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miller's daughter was treated for serious injuries but there's no word on her condition.

Witnesses had reported seeing debris all over the road and it took several hours to clean it up and for police to investigate the accident.

Traffic delays lasted several hours.

