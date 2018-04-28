LeBron James has won 4 straight Game 7 contests

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 7 at 1 p.m. on Sunday to finish the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. (Source AP Images)

Luckily for Cleveland fans, James has won four straight Game 7 games.

No. 23 is 4-2 in his career in a Game 7, here is a look at his stats:

June 19, 2016 Cleveland defeats the Golden State Warriors 93-89 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists

June 20, 2013 Miami Heat defeat the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 37 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists

June 3, 2013 Heat defeat the Pacers 99-76 32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

June 9, 2012 Heat defeat the Boston Celtics 101-88 31 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists

May 18, 2008 Celtics defeated the Cavs 97-92 45 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

May 21, 2006 Detroit Pistons defeated Cleveland 79-61 27 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists



During his career in a Game 7 James is averaging 33 points a game, 9.5 rebounds a game and 4.1 assists a game.

The three-time NBA Champion has also never lost in the first round of the playoffs in his career.

The winner of the Pacers vs. Cavs game on Sunday will play the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

