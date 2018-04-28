New process introduced for travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced a new process for people flying into the Cleveland airport. (Source: WOIO)

The new system is aimed to improve international travel.

According to a news release from the airport, passengers will now be free to leave the customs area as soon as they are finished with Customs and Border Protection.

The airport notes anyone is subject to reverse screening by the Transportation Security Administration before entering Concourse A.

The new system will start on April 30, according to the news release.

Hopkins released all the details on its website.

