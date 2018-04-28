New Browns player says he was best wide receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft

One of the newest players with the Cleveland Browns said he was the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft. (Source AP Images)

The Browns drafted former University of Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway in the 4th round.

"The Browns just got the best receiver in the draft. I can’t thank God enough and to the Cleveland Browns organization thank you for believing in me! Y’all know what time it is," Callaway posted on Twitter.

Stats in college:

26 games

89 catches

1,399 receiving yards

7 touchdowns

Callaway can be a home run hitter for the Browns.

He can make a big play at any snap.

The Browns wide receiver ran a 4.41 40-yard dash before the draft.

Cleveland can also run sweeps and direct snaps to Callaway.

For trick plays, he also had a passing touchdown during his college career.

The Browns may use him on special teams, he returned two touchdowns on punts and one touchdown on kickoffs.

Callaway had off the field issues in college, he did not play in 2017.

He was cited for possession of marijuana last year.

The Browns drafted nine players during the draft.

Here is a look at the rest of the selections:

