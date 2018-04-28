Gene Simmons says Cleveland Rocks as he meets with fans

Gene Simmons shared stories with his fans and took photos with them. (Source WOIO)

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons was in Cleveland to meet with fans on Saturday.

This was part of his 50th Anniversary in Rock Tour.

Simmons shared stories with his fans and took photos with them.

"Cleveland rocks, you know it, I know it, the world knows it," Simmons said.

According to his website Simmons said he wanted to give his fans a chance to meet him, he said this kind of opportunity to meet music stars wasn't available to music fans when he was growing up.

