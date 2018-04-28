Watch Yonder Alonso hit a 431-foot home run

Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso hit a 431-foot home run in a 12-4 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso hit a 431-foot home run in a 12-4 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The homer reached the bullpen in center field, it's his 8th homer of the year.

For the first time in his career, Yonder has homered in 3 straight games.



His 8th shot of the season was a beauty.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/Jft1liD0y3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 28, 2018

The long drive came off 1-2 count with one man on base and one out in the fourth inning.

The Indians are now 14-11 on the year after the loss to Seattle on April 28.

Cleveland plays Seattle again at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.