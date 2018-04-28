Watch Yonder Alonso hit a 431-foot home run - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Watch Yonder Alonso hit a 431-foot home run

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso hit a 431-foot home run in a 12-4 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The homer reached the bullpen in center field, it's his 8th homer of the year.

The long drive came off 1-2 count with one man on base and one out in the fourth inning.

The Indians are now 14-11 on the year after the loss to Seattle on April 28.

Cleveland plays Seattle again at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

