Thousands take part in Rally for Troops in downtown Cleveland

Over 1000 motorcycles rode into downtown Cleveland Sunday morning in support of the Rally for Troops.

This is the 16th year of the event and it was held at the Greater Cleveland Veterans Memorial, also known as the Fountain of Eternal Life on St Clair Avenue.

John Kikol, the rally organizer said "the purpose of the rally is to acknowledge the many sacrifices of our active military, veterans from wars past and present and most importantly Ohio's 281 Gold Star Families who have lost a loved one in combat or active duty since September 11, 2001."

After the speakers ended their remarks, there was a reading of the names of the "Two Hundred and Eighty One NAMES" of Ohio's Fallen Heroes from Operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Strongsville VFW Post 3345 also honored Ohio's "Two Hundred and Eighty One" Fallen Heroes with a 21-gun salute and Taps.

The members of the Cleveland Firefighters Pipes and Drums ended the rally with "Amazing Grace".