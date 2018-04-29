LeBron James scores 45 points, Cavs defeat Pacers in Game 7 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James scores 45 points, Cavs defeat Pacers in Game 7

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 45 points on Sunday as the Cavs defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-101 in Game 7. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 45 points on Sunday as the Cavs defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-101 in Game 7.

The Cavs will play against the Toronto Raptors in the second round.

James was 16-25 from the field, 11-15 from the free throw line, recorded 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

The Cavs were up two points after three quarters on Sunday.

Cleveland will play in Toronto for Game 1 of the second round at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"They are a very tough team, they obviously play well at home," Kevin Love said.

James is now 5-2 in Game 7 contests. 

Here is a look at No. 23's stats in his other Game 7 games. 

  • June 19, 2016 Cleveland defeats the Golden State Warriors 93-89
    • 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists
  • June 20, 2013 Miami Heat defeat the San Antonio Spurs 95-88
    • 37 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists
  • June 3, 2013 Heat defeat the Pacers 99-76
    • 32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
  • June 9, 2012 Heat defeat the Boston Celtics 101-88
    • 31 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists
  • May 18, 2008 Celtics defeated the Cavs 97-92
    • 45 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
  • May 21, 2006 Detroit Pistons defeated Cleveland 79-61
    • 27 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

The three-time NBA Champion has also never lost in the first round of the playoffs in his career.

Tristan Thompson had a great game as well, he scored 15 points and brought in 10 rebounds.

