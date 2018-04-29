Daffodils at Lake View Cemetery didn't have full bloom this year, blame the cold

Daffodils at Lake View Cemetery just didn't reach "the full bloom" an official at the popular destination reported.

Lake View Cemetery's daffodil blooms may have been hampered by cold.

The daffodils at Lake View Cemetery were more subtle in 2018.

The weather would not cooperate this year as the Daffodils at Lake View Cemetery were less than extraordinary. About 2,000 new bulbs are planted each year to join the thousands already at Lake View, according a cemetery official.

Still, the annual flower tour is more subtle this year in part because of this year's colder temperatures that wouldn't let go. The colder weather won't kill daffodils but can slow down blooming.

Lake View Cemetery, established in 1869 sits on 285 acres and has become a destination for residents, with its beautiful gardens and historical significance.

Daffodil Hill is located in section 3 at Lake View Cemetery, 12316 Euclid Ave. (The location can be found on Google Maps.)

